Glasgow licensed hours could be extended during cycling event

Pubs in Glasgow could be able to stay open later when the Cycling World Championships arrives in the city in August.

The world’s biggest cycling event will take place over 11 days this summer, with over 8000 cyclists from more than 120 countries set to participate.

A report will be presented to Glasgow’s Licensing Board tomorrow [Friday] which will ask members whether they want to extend licensed hours during the championships.

The board is able to increase licensed hours “in connection with a special event of local or national significance”. Councillors on the board would be able to decide the length of any extension and which premises it would relate to.

When the United Nations climate conference COP26 was held in the city in 2021, pubs, clubs and restaurants were able to stay open for an extra hour.

The Union Cycliste Internationale Cycling World Championships 2023 will run from August 3 to August 13 across Glasgow. It will be the first time 13 cycling world championships have been contested in one place and will include track, BMX, mountain bike and road racing.

Following the inaugural multi-event world championships in Glasgow, there will be subsequent events every four years, in the year before the Summer Olympic Games.

In a report to Licensing Board members, officials have reported: “The championships is expected to attract many competitors and tourists to the city of Glasgow to take part in or watch the various events during the period.”

They added the event “presents an opportunity for a vibrant ‘city’ feel to promote a successful championships and a successful host city”.