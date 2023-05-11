In Pictures: Remembering Glasgow’s famous Paddy’s Market

The market was a Glasgow institution for generations

When Paddy’s Market was closed in May 2009 after Glasgow City Council acquired the site from Network Rail, an important part of the city’s life went with it.

Paddy’s Market was found on Shipbank Lane behind Glasgow’s High Court and the site still remains empty today as it is blocked off by a large steel fence.

The name of the market originated from the large numbers of Irish immigrants who came to Scotland during the early 1800s which is when the market was established.

It was a vital ifeline for many years for families in the city as a place to go that was affordable and had a real community spirit around it that remained popular until it was closed down.

Here’s a step back in time to the final weeks of the market in 2009 as Glasgow prepared to say farewell to a place that had been such a big part of the city’s history for centuries,

1 . Shoppers at Paddy’s market Shoppers browse amongst the stalls at Paddy’s Market in April 2009.

2 . Paddy’s Market trader One of the many traders who had worked at Paddy’s Market during the 200 years which it operated.

3 . Paddy’s Market clothes and shoes Some of the main items on sale at the market were clothing and shoes as well as many other products.

4 . Paddy’s Market shoppers For many years, Paddy’s Market was a place were Glaswegian’s could go to buy secondhand clothes or furniture at an affordable price.