Glasgow museums seek fair funding amid Edinburgh bias concerns
Concerns have been raised in recent months about the “inherent unfairness” Glasgow of having to pay for its own museums while Edinburgh receives funding from the Scottish Government.
A report presented to members of the operations and scrutiny committee highlighted how Glasgow City Council had carried out further lobbying of the Scottish Government to seek core government funding for Glasgow assets of national significance including museums and sporting facilities.
During the meeting councillor Ken Andrew said: “I am sure we councillors were somewhat shocked when we were elected to find out that Glasgow is a city that has to pay for our museums and we don’t get core government funding.
“I note on the appendix that it mentions that there is still ongoing lobbying and I just wonder if the officers are able to update us where we are with that.
“Clearly Edinburgh’s museums and art galleries get core funding and I presume the Victoria and Albert in Dundee gets funding from Westminster.
“This issue has been rattling around for a number of years just now and just feels we are getting no further forward.”
A council officer confirmed that there are ongoing political discussions between the administration and ministers.
She said: “The chief executive of Glasgow Live regularly meets her counterparts at the government to make the case for the subject to which you refer.”
Councillor Chris Cunningham added: “In the case of Edinburgh, my understanding is that Edinburgh as a locality is both the place where the city council owns a number of buildings and institutions.
“It is also a place where there are national institutions under the ownership of various cultural bodies which are not part of the city council.
“My question is to what extent those institutions which are owned by the council do not obtain central government funding.
“The inherent unfairness of Edinburgh’s position is one which is frequently commented on.”
A council officer said she would get the Chief Executive of Glasgow Life to include that in her response to members.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.