Glasgow singing sensation, Lewis Capaldi, will headline the one off concert on Saturday.

Award winning Glasgow singer songwriter, Lewis Capaldi, will headline a special one off concert the day before the final race of the 2021 Formula One season at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Grammy nominated, Capaldi, 25, abandoned all social media channels earlier this year to concentrate on the follow up to his 2019 debut album, Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent.

Incidentally, Capaldi has not played a live concert in two years which means those lucky enough to have snagged tickets to Sunday’s F1 showdown are in for a real treat.

Mercedes driver and seven time world champion, Sir Lewis Hamilton, 36, and Red Bull’s Belgian-Dutch driving sensation, Max Verstappen, 24, both go into Sunday’s eagerly awaited climax level on points.

It is the first time in several years that the drivers’ championship will be decided on the final day of the racing calendar.

How to watch the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

There’s also good news for Formula One fans who do not have a Sky Sports F1 subscription - the entire race will be shown live on Channel 4 - the coverage starts at 12.55pm with the actual race starting at 1.00pm.

What odds are the bookies offering?