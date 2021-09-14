The headline acts have been announced for TRNSMT 2022.

Lewis Capaldi has been announced for TRNSMT 2022. Pic: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images.

Who’s headlining: TRNSMT organisers have revealed that The Strokes, Paolo Nutini and Lewis Capaldi will be headlining the three-day festival next year.

They will be joined by The Snuts, Jimmy Eat World, Foals, Wolf Alice, Fontaines D.C., Sigrid and Beabadoobee.

When does the festival take place: The festival will be held from July 8-10.

Where can I get tickets: Weekend tickets will be available at special early bird pricing of £155 (+BF) for one week from Friday at 9am.