Glasgow music stars unite for Kilbryde Hospice Christmas charity single

A group of Glasgow's top vocalists have teamed up to raise money for Kilbryde Hospice this Christmas

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Twelve Glasgow musicians and singers came together including Lee Cammy (Bongo’s Bingo host), Jane Henderson, Nicky McDonald, Nicole Caldwell, Simply Rod (James Frew), award winning drummer Aidan Kelly and many more to help record the charity single for Kilbryde Hospice.

The song which they chose to record was 'Do They Know It's Christmas?' which producer Lee Cammy explained was picked because "It's a song which is widely known as a song where everyone gets together, and at this moment in time Kilbryde Hospice needs everyone to get together to ensure the funds are there to keep the best end of life care possible."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Kilbryde Hospice Appeal was established in 2001 by Tony McGuinness and Dr John Richards to help tackle the lack of palliative care beds within South Lanarkshire.

To date Kilbryde Hospice provides palliative care and support to patients and families of patients with life limiting illnesses such as Cancer, Motor Neurone Disease, Parkinson and Multiple Sclerosis.

The hospice currently provides day services, care at home and counselling services from our new building, which opened in January 2015 at a cost of £4 million. Kilbryde Hospices aim is to enable people to live life to the fullest!

Producer Lee Cammy explained to us how the charity single recording came about saying: "I was looking to raise money for Kilbryde Hospice and decided that a wee charity single would just be something different.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I reached out to all my friends initially to see if they would be willing to do something and they all agreed, so through the help of John McIntyre and Billy Warren we all teamed together and everybody came in to record this song in an eight hour long stint."