Hamilton Christmas: 'Winter Village' to launch in Hamilton with free entry for everyone - featuring Christmas Markets, an ice rink, and more
A Winter Village with Christmas Markets, an Ice Rink, and more is coming to Hamilton this Christmas
and live on Freeview channel 276
Hamilton Academical F.C. are hosting a Winter Village event this Christmas, at the event space near the football stadium in the South Lanarkshire town.
Running from Tuesday December 12 through to Sunday January 7, the Accies Event Village will make the town the festive hub of Lanarkshire this winter season - with free entry for everyone who visits the events space.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A range of events and experiences will be on offer within the Winter Village, which is open throughout the day - including: stalls, festive food and drink, an ice rink, Santa's Grotto, and more.
Santa’s Grotto at Hamilton Winter Village
For an additional fee you can visit Santa’s Grotto, open 7 days a week from 10 am to 6 pm until December 24. Families can meet Santa and even receive a special gift.
Post-visit, wander the Winter Village, take in the cheerful ambiance, relax in our undercover seating area, or indulge in the culinary delights of our festive food stalls.
Ice rink at Hamilton Winter Village
The Christmas Village also hosts a 'sustainable skating experience' with 'Glide On Glice' - featuring an eco-friendly rink crafted with innovative waterless, zero-energy Swiss technology. Open from December 12 to January 7 (closed Christmas Day), the rink is perfect for date nights, family outings, or even a dance-off at one of the 'Dance On Glice discos; with live DJs. Sessions are suitable for ages 3 and up and are available in 45-minute increments.
Christmas Markets at Hamilton Winter Village
Advertisement
Advertisement
You can purchase unique gifts from local artisans and suppliers as well as festive food and drink from the many stalls around the Winter Village.
No pre-booking is required to enter the Accies Event Village, making your festive plans flexible and stress-free. Both cash and card are accepted by all operators and bars, though pre-booking for Santa’s Grotto and ice skating is advised to ensure a spot.