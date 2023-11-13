A Winter Village with Christmas Markets, an Ice Rink, and more is coming to Hamilton this Christmas

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hamilton Academical F.C. are hosting a Winter Village event this Christmas, at the event space near the football stadium in the South Lanarkshire town.

Running from Tuesday December 12 through to Sunday January 7, the Accies Event Village will make the town the festive hub of Lanarkshire this winter season - with free entry for everyone who visits the events space.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A range of events and experiences will be on offer within the Winter Village, which is open throughout the day - including: stalls, festive food and drink, an ice rink, Santa's Grotto, and more.

Most Popular

Santa’s Grotto at Hamilton Winter Village

For an additional fee you can visit Santa’s Grotto, open 7 days a week from 10 am to 6 pm until December 24. Families can meet Santa and even receive a special gift.

Post-visit, wander the Winter Village, take in the cheerful ambiance, relax in our undercover seating area, or indulge in the culinary delights of our festive food stalls.

Ice rink at Hamilton Winter Village

The Christmas Village also hosts a 'sustainable skating experience' with 'Glide On Glice' - featuring an eco-friendly rink crafted with innovative waterless, zero-energy Swiss technology. Open from December 12 to January 7 (closed Christmas Day), the rink is perfect for date nights, family outings, or even a dance-off at one of the 'Dance On Glice discos; with live DJs. Sessions are suitable for ages 3 and up and are available in 45-minute increments.

Christmas Markets at Hamilton Winter Village

People walk across a Christmas market in downtown Milan - downtown Hamilton will see its own Christmas Markets when the Winter Village arrives at the Hamilton Accies stadium.

Advertisement

Advertisement

You can purchase unique gifts from local artisans and suppliers as well as festive food and drink from the many stalls around the Winter Village.