Buchanan Street shop closures

A man from Glasgow has been named as the eighth British national to have been killed in Ukraine since the Russian invasion began last year.

45-year-old Jonathan Shenkin’s family paid tribute to him on social media, saying he died a hero in an act of bravery as a paramedic.

Next up, a scheme which offers voluntary redundancy to Glasgow City Council staff is to be extended by three years in an effort to close a sixty million pound funding gap.

While it was due to expire in March, a report that is being considered by councillors says that meeting the spending gap will require a significant reduction in staffing.