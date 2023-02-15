A man from Glasgow has been named as the eighth British national to have been killed in Ukraine since the Russian invasion began last year.
45-year-old Jonathan Shenkin’s family paid tribute to him on social media, saying he died a hero in an act of bravery as a paramedic.
Next up, a scheme which offers voluntary redundancy to Glasgow City Council staff is to be extended by three years in an effort to close a sixty million pound funding gap.
While it was due to expire in March, a report that is being considered by councillors says that meeting the spending gap will require a significant reduction in staffing.
And in other news, both the Paperchase store and T2 Tea on Buchanan Street will be closing down.The respective companies behind these retailers are shutting all their UK premises.