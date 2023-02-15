The vigil will be held in Glasgow tomorrow evening, with another in Edinburgh on Friday, and one in Aberdeen on Saturday

Following the death of 16-year-old trans school girl, Brianna Ghey, two teenagers have been charged with her murder.

Brianna’s body was found with multiple stab wounds in Linear Park in Culcheth in Warrington, Cheshire, on Saturday, February 11.

The attack is thought to be targeted, although Police claimed there was no initial evidence that the murder was a hate crime, they have since said they are ‘exploring all lines of enquiry’ including if the murder of the transgender teen was motivated by her gender identity.

Following the death of Brianna it was found that she was bullied in her village high school, Birchwood Community High School, due to her being trans. The two suspects, a boy and girl, both 15, were arrested on Sunday evening on suspicion of murder - and have since been charged.

At the moment it’s unclear whether the attack was motivated by the transphobic rhetoric being pushed in the national press over the last few weeks following the controversy surrounding Scottish prisoner Isla Bryson.

The force confirmed the girl is also from Warrington while the boy is from neighbouring Leigh, Gtr Manchester.

A spokesman said yesterday: “The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against both 15-year-olds are now active and that they have the right to a fair trial.

“It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

Following her death, Brianna’s family paid tribute to her, calling her “beautiful, witty and hilarious.”

They said: “Brianna was a much loved daughter, granddaughter, and baby sister. She was a larger than life character who would leave a lasting impression on all that met her.

“Brianna was beautiful, witty and hilarious. Brianna was strong, fearless and one of a kind.

“The loss of her young life has left a massive hole in our family, and we know that the teachers and her friends who were involved in her life will feel the same.

“We would like to thank everyone for their kind words and support during this extremely difficult time.”

Emma Mills, headteacher at Birchwood Community High School, where Brianna was a pupil, said: “We are shocked and truly devastated to hear of the death of Brianna.

“This is understandably a very difficult and distressing time for many, and we will do our utmost to support our pupils and wider school community.”

Brianna, from Birchwood in Warrington, was found by members of the public as she lay fatally wounded on a path in Culcheth Linear Park at around 3.13pm on Saturday (February 11)

Last night, candlelit vigils, organised by members of the transgender community, were held in Liverpool and Bristol.

In the coming days, vigils are due to be held in cities around the UK including Glasgow, Edinburgh, and Aberdeen - as well as dozens of other vigils to be held throughout cities in England.

Glasgow will see it’s vigil on Thursday, February 16 in George Square.

Edinburgh is set to hold a vigil at 12pm in Bristo Square on February 17 in Bristo Square.