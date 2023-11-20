Glasgow pupil to take part in Santa Dash in grandparent’s memory

A 10-year old from Glasgow is taking part in the Santa Dash this year in memory of his Granda Eddie - and is encouraging his classmates to join him.

Charlie Nugent from Cadder is a primary 6 pupil at St Blane's Primary School in North Glasgow and took part in Beatson Cancer Charity’s ‘Zipslide the Clyde’ fundraising event in September to raise money for the charity.

Charlie raised £650 last September for charity while his Granda was in The Beatson and has so far raised £980 for Beatson Cancer Charity since his Granda’s passing in May this year.

The Santa Dash returns to the city’s streets on Sunday 10th December at 10am for the much-loved fundraising event. Around 4000 runners took part in the 5k run last year, which took place on the new route around Glasgow Green and the Gorbals.

Any profits from the Glasgow City Council event will be split between Beatson Cancer Charity and the Lord Provost’s Charity Fund, which helps children and vulnerable citizens across the city.

Charlie is looking forward to running alongside his classmates on the day and making his Granda Eddie proud.

Charlie said: “My Granda Eddie died in May and he was at The Beatson a lot, so I just like fundraising because of that.

"I thought the Santa Dash would be fun and I wanted to do it for Beatson Cancer Charity because a lot of my family went to The Beatson when they had cancer. It makes me feel happy to fundraise. My Granda would be happy and proud.

“My mum asked the parents of my class if some of them wanted to do the Santa Dash with me and a lot of them said yes. It’ll be lots of fun on the day. It’ll be cold but it’ll be a good day.”

Charlie’s mum, Mandy Toland, said: “I am so proud of him. He has turned a very sad time into a positive experience, which keeps his Granda’s memory alive in a way that would have made him very proud.

“Charlie and his Granda were like best friends. They spent a lot of time together - they'd go swimming every week, to the cinema, to parks and go on holiday together every year.

“They both adored each other and had such an amazing bond. Eddie always encouraged Charlie to be a better person, so raising money for Beatson Cancer Charity in his memory was a perfect example of the influence he had on Charlie. “It makes me so happy that Charlie has inspired others to get involved in the Santa Dash.

“Every donation helps, so the more people who take part the better. It's important for young people to be involved in fundraising for charities, as it is part of their future and the charities rely on these donations to keep running.”

Maisie McCormick, community fundraising manager at Beatson Cancer Charity, said: “We are so excited for the Santa Dash to take place again this year.

“Last year’s event was a great success and we loved seeing everyone in their festive t-shirts and outfits at Glasgow Green. Santa Dash participants have helped raise over £400,000 for our charity since 2016, which is absolutely incredible.

“Everyone who signs up to take part this year will be continuing to support cancer patients and their families across Scotland.”

Entry for the Santa Dash costs £16 per adult and £6 per child under the age of 16 years. All ages and dogs are welcome – those with prams and dogs will be in the last group for safety reasons.

Run numbers and t-shirts will be available for collection from a store in St Enoch’s Shopping Centre ahead of the event. Further details will be included in registration packs.