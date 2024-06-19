Glasgow ranked fifth best beauty hotspot: Top marks for hair, nails, and Afro hair service

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Glasgow is a beauty hotspot, a new study reveals.

From dodgy haircuts and botched bleach jobs to wonky nail extensions, many of us have tales of beauty mishaps experienced while searching for the ideal salon. While the process of finding a beauty salon often hinges on factors such as price, service quality, reviews, ratings and word of mouth, it is also heavily influenced by what you have available to you.

A recent study by Currys uncovered the UK’s beauty hotspot destinations, analysing the offering of hair, nail and massage locations listed on Treatwell compared to the population of those areas. It also uncovered the average rating of the service to crown the best places to live if you are a beauty buff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Glasgow landed very high, in the fifth place overall, ranking fifth for hair and massage salons while landing just one place lower – sixth for nails.

Glasgow is a beauty hotspot

The data revealed that in joint first place was Edinburgh and Salford. Both ranked highly when it came to their hair and nail offering, with Edinburgh coming out as top overall for its quality and quantity of hair locations in the city, with an average rating of 4.94 for its hair salons. Both cities also scored well for massage with Salford ranking third for massage businesses and Edinburgh not far behind in fourth place, with an average review rating for massage services of 4.93 and 4.95 respectively.

The research also analysed the catering to diversity from these locations too. Out of 35 cities looked at, only 20 have establishments offered Afro hair services.

The study looked at how many salons on Treatwell were offering Afro hair services in each city and then worked out the number of potential clients served based on ONS ethnic group data in the same areas. This was used in conjunction with the average rating to find the best locations in the UK for those with Afro hair.