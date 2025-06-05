Glasgow residents win over £440K in Premium Bonds draw

The latest data from National Savings and Investments (NS&I) show the winners of the June Premium Bonds prize draw - with one lucky person in Glasgow and West Scotland scooping up a big win of £100,000.

As well as the six-figure prize, two people in Glasgow and West Scotland won £50,000, two people won £25,000, and eight people won £10,000.

Of the 35 winners from Glasgow and West Scotland, the average holding amount of Premium Bonds was £40,892.

At the national level, there were 1,349 winners of high-value prizes for the month of June. In total £41,620,000 was won between 2,934 winners, with 2 people winning the £1m jackpot, 79 people winning £100,000, a further 159 winners scooping up £50,000, 317 securing £25,000, and 792 welcoming £10,000.

The luckiest region, based on winnings per £1,000 in holdings, was Edinburgh and Lothian, whose winners received £1,175,000 with only £1,044,147 in holdings - £1,125 for every £1,000 held.

How to see if you've won on Premium Bonds

Prize draws are conducted every month and see prizes up to £1,000,000 given away.

To find out if you have ever won a Premium Bonds prize, you will need to dig out your holder's information and head over to the prize checker.

You will need your holder's number which you can find on your bond record, or in the app.

You can also use your NS&I number which you should be able to find on any communication about your bonds.

You can check your account via the NS&I website.