Glasgow Road Closures: Busy road in Govan near Rangers' Ibrox stadium to close for five days
It has been announced by Glasgow City Council that a busy road in Glasgow near Rangers’ Ibrox stadium will close for a number of days.
Broomloan Road in Govan will close at 8am on Sunday 8 September between Edmiston Drive and Paisley Road until Thursday 12 September to allow for essential carriageway resurfacing works to take place on the road.
Drivers are being urged to plan their journey ahead and use alternative routes as they should expect delays. There will however be diversions in place as the works proceed.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.