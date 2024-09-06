Glasgow Road Closures: Busy road in Govan near Rangers' Ibrox stadium to close for five days

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 6th Sep 2024, 16:06 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

The road near the stadium is being closed so essential works can be carried out

It has been announced by Glasgow City Council that a busy road in Glasgow near Rangers’ Ibrox stadium will close for a number of days.

Broomloan Road in Govan will close at 8am on Sunday 8 September between Edmiston Drive and Paisley Road until Thursday 12 September to allow for essential carriageway resurfacing works to take place on the road.

Drivers are being urged to plan their journey ahead and use alternative routes as they should expect delays. There will however be diversions in place as the works proceed.

Related topics:GlasgowRangersDiversionsDrivers

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice