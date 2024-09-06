The road near the stadium is being closed so essential works can be carried out

It has been announced by Glasgow City Council that a busy road in Glasgow near Rangers’ Ibrox stadium will close for a number of days.

Broomloan Road in Govan will close at 8am on Sunday 8 September between Edmiston Drive and Paisley Road until Thursday 12 September to allow for essential carriageway resurfacing works to take place on the road.

Drivers are being urged to plan their journey ahead and use alternative routes as they should expect delays. There will however be diversions in place as the works proceed.