A section of the M80 is to close for six nights in Glasgow at the end of August

Amey, on behalf of Transport Scotland, is undertaking essential resurfacing on the M80 southbound between Junctions 1 and 2, at the Robroyston Road overbridge, from Thursday 22 August until Tuesday 27 August. This work will take place overnight between the hours of 9pm and 6am for the duration of the works and will also involve a daytime southbound lane closure on the M80 carriageway, as well as a closure of the southbound Junction 2 on-slip on Saturday 24 August and Sunday 25 August between the hours of 6am and 9pm. All traffic management will be removed by 6am on Tuesday 27 August.

Throughout the closures, southbound traffic will be diverted as follows:

Southbound traffic will leave the M80 at Junction 2 and proceed through the roundabouts to Saughs Road, turn left on to the B765 Robroyston Road and Robroyston Drive. Traffic will then turn right at the roundabout on to Royston Road, turn left on to Provanmill Road and right on to the A80 Cumbernauld Road to join the M8 westbound at Junction 12.

Access for emergency service vehicles will be maintained throughout these works. Please note, all schemes are weather dependent and may be cancelled or rescheduled if weather conditions are not favourable.

This scheme will benefit vehicles using this route each day, by improving the safety and condition of the carriageway surface, and reducing the need for further maintenance at this location.