Glasgow Road Closures: Overnight lane closures to last for four nights on Glasgow's Kingston Bridge

Lane closures will be in place for six hours each night as inspections are carried out on the bridge

Amey, on behalf of Transport Scotland, is undertaking bridge inspections on the M8 at the Kingston Bridge complex, below the West Street on-slip, from Tuesday 17 December until Friday 20 December between the hours of 11pm and 5am each night.

All traffic management will be removed by 5am on Saturday 21 December.

The Kingston Bridge was opened on the 26th June 1970 by the Queen Mother following just over three years of construction at a cost of £11m, which is the equivalent of £180m today.
The Kingston Bridge was opened on the 26th June 1970 by the Queen Mother following just over three years of construction at a cost of £11m, which is the equivalent of £180m today.

This work will require overnight lane closures as follows:

Tuesday 17th December: Closure of M8 eastbound lanes 1 and 2.

Wednesday 18th December: Closure of M8 eastbound lanes 2 and 3.

Thursday 19th December: Closure of M8 westbound lanes 1 and 2. Stobcross Road and Waterloo Street will be closed and a signed diversion will operate as follows: Traffic will be diverted via Argyle Street, James Watt Street, Broomielaw, Nelson Street, Tradeston Street, Cook Street, West Street and Scotland Street to join the M8 westbound at Junction 22.

Friday 20th December: Closure of M8 westbound lanes 2 and 3. Stobcross Road and Waterloo Street will be closed and a signed diversion will operate as above.

Access for emergency service vehicles will be maintained throughout these works.

Please note, all schemes are weather dependent and may be cancelled or rescheduled if weather conditions are not favourable.

These inspections will ensure the safety and condition of the carriageway structure in this location.

