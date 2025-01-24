Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lane closures will be in place on the M8 motorway for over seven weeks

Amey, on behalf of Transport Scotland, is undertaking an essential safety platform installation on the M8 at Junction 13 (Provan) from Monday 27th January until Wednesday 19th March 2025 between the hours of 8pm and 6am each night.

This work will require lane closures on both the eastbound and westbound carriageways prior to Provan Viaducts at Junction 13 as well as overnight closures as follows:

Monday 17th February – Wednesday 5th March 2025 (weeknights only): Overnight closures of Craigendmuir Street. Traffic will be diverted as follows:

Southbound motorway traffic will join the M8 eastbound at the Junction 13 on-slip and exit at the Junction 12 off-slip to re-join the M8 westbound at the Junction 12 on-slip and exit again at the Junction 13 off-slip where this diversion will end. Non-motorway traffic will continue north on Craigendmuir Street and follow Hogganfield Steet, Moodiesburn Street, Provanmill Road, A80 Cumbernauld Road and Provan Road, where this diversion will end.

Northbound motorway traffic will continue north on Provan Road, join the M80 northbound at the on-slip, exit at the Junction 2 off-slip, to re-join the M80 southbound at the Junction 2 on-slip and exit the M80 via the Junction 1 southbound off-slip towards M8 eastbound where this diversion will end. Non-motorway traffic will continue north on Provan Road and follow Blochairn Road, Royston Road, Provanmill Road, Craighead Avenue and Craigendmuir Street, where this diversion will end.

Monday 17th February – Wednesday 5th March 2025 (weeknights only): Overnight closures of the M80 southbound at the Junction 1 slip to the M8 westbound. Traffic will be diverted to take the M80 Junction 1 off-slip and take the eastbound M8 Junction 13 on-slip to continue eastbound and exit at the Junction 12 off-slip. Traffic will then turn right on A80 Cumbernauld Road and re-join the M8 westbound at the Junction 12 westbound on-slip.

Monday 3rd March – Saturday 15th March 2025 (weeknights only): Overnight closures of Provan Road. Traffic will be diverted as follows:

Southbound traffic will be directed to follow Royston Road, Provanmill Road, Cumbernauld Road and Provan Road, where this diversion will end.

Northbound traffic will be directed to follow Cumbernauld Road, Provanmill Road, Royston Road and Blochairn Road, where this diversion will end.

Access for emergency service vehicles will be maintained throughout these works. Please note, all schemes are weather dependent and may be cancelled or rescheduled if weather conditions are not favourable. This scheme will benefit vehicles using this route each day, by improving the safety of the carriageway for those working on it and reducing the need for more extensive maintenance in the future.