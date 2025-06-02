A significant sinkhole has led to the closure of a major Glasgow street as emergency sewer repairs commence.

Emergency sewer repair will be undertaken by Scottish Water after a sinkhole appeared in the eastbound carriageway of St Vincent Street in Glasgow outside the Scottish Power building.

To allow this essential work to be carried out safely, the eastbound section of St Vincent Street between Newton Street and Elmbank Street have been closed by the utility company.

It is unclear how long the repairs will take with investigations still in the early stages as to the cause of the sinkhole, with the affected sewer located around four metres below the surface.

Scottish Water said that they are in communication with organisers of the Lloyd’s Tour of Britain Women and Men’s 10k, which are set to take place over the next two weekends.

A Scottish Water Spokesperson said: “We’re working hard to investigate and fix this issue as quickly and safely as possible to help minimise disruption.

“We are also aware of upcoming events in the area, including The Lloyd’s Tour of Britian Women cycle race this Sunday and the Men’s 10K next weekend. We’re in discussions with the organisers but both events are still expected to go ahead.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding while we carry out this essential repair.”

Local businesses remain open as usual, and pedestrian access is being maintained. Road users are advised to follow the signs in place.

The work is being carried out by Scottish Water’s contractor, George Leslie.