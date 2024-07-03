Glasgow School Holidays 2024/2025: All of this year’s school holiday dates in Glasgow

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

These are all the important school term dates in Glasgow for 2024/25

It’s always important to be organised and get planning for the school year ahead, with the school term dates for 2024/25 already being confirmed.

Pupils and teachers finished up for their summer holidays at the end of June and will be hoping that the holidays don’t go in too quickly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here are all the important school dates for the year ahead.

All the important school holiday information for pupils in Glasgow (Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

When do pupils return to school in Glasgow in August 2024?

Pupils in Glasgow will return to school on Wednesday 14 August 2024

When are schools closed in Glasgow in September? (September Weekend)

Friday 27 September 2024 and Monday 30 September 2024 (September weekend holiday)

When are the kids off school in Glasgow in October? (October Week)

Friday 11 October 2024 (In-Service Day)

Monday 14 to Friday 18 October 2024 (October Week)

When do the Christmas holidays start in December? (Christmas and New Year)

Schools close at 2.30 pm on Friday 20 December 2023

Monday 23 December 2024 - Friday 3 January 2025 (Christmas holidays)

When do pupils return back to school in Glasgow in January?

Schools return on Monday 6 January 2025

When is the February mid term break in Glasgow?

Monday 17 February 2025

Tuesday 18 February 2025

Wednesday 19 February 2025 (In-service day)

When is the Easter Holidays in Glasgow?

Schools close at 2.30 pm on Friday 4 April 2025

Monday 7 April - Monday 21 April 2025 (Spring Break)

Schools return on Tuesday 22 April 2025

When are the schools closed in Glasgow in May?

Monday 5 May 2025 (May Holiday)

Friday 23 May 2025 and Monday 26 May 2025 (May Weekend)

When do the summer holidays begin in Glasgow in June 2025?