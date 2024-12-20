Scotland’s largest teaching union EIS will soon ballot members over potential strike action in Glasgow schools

The EIS will soon open a ballot to their members on January 6 to reverse cuts to teacher numbers and resources put in place by Glasgow City Council earlier this year.

The cuts could see 450 jobs across Glasgow lost - as 120 jobs have already been struck off.

Despite the cuts, local authorities have seen their funding increased by nearly £1 billion by the Scottish Government budget across all local constituencies in the next financial year.

EIS General Secretary Andrea Bradley said: "With the ink on the budget agreement, and the pledge on teacher numbers, barely even dry, the largest local authority in Scotland has yet to confirm it will abide by the terms of the agreement.

"Nationally, we have already seen another local authority, Falkirk, take its own plans for deep cuts to education off the table following the budget agreement between the Scottish Government and Cosla.

"The city of Glasgow must now follow suit, cancel its programme of teaching cuts, and confirm that it will meet its obligations under the budget agreement.

"If the council fails to do this by the new year, it faces the prospect of strike action by Glasgow teachers who are angered by the impact of the cuts to learning and teaching provision already, who will be outraged if Glasgow City Council reneges on the agreement in respect of the draft budget, and who remain determined to fight for the future of education in the city, in the best interests of the young people of Glasgow.

"The time is now right for Glasgow City Council to show a bit of festive cheer, and make an early new year's resolution to meet the terms of the budget agreement by cancelling its programme of education cuts."