Glasgow school strikes: EIS optimistic for new teacher pay deal offer

EIS hopefully on new pay offer for teachers

Following today’s meeting of the Extended Joint Chairs of the SNCT, where pay proposals for Scotland’s teachers were discussed by teacher representatives, local authority representatives and Scottish Government officials, the EIS is now awaiting written confirmation of a proposed new pay offer to teachers.

Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said talks with the union have included discussions over “areas of compromise”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Teachers’ unions want a 10% pay increase but the Scottish government have descibed the demands as unaffordable.

EIS are waiting for a new pay deal offer

Following today’s discussions, EIS General Secretary Andrea Bradley said, “The EIS welcomed the opportunity to get around the negotiating table to formally discuss an improved pay offer to Scotland’s teachers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We want to see this dispute settled, to enable industrial action to be halted in schools across Scotland and to allow teachers get back to doing what they wish to be doing - working with children and young people in classrooms.”

Ms Bradley continued, “Following some useful informal discussions this week that took us within touching distance of a possible settlement, it is now for the Scottish Government and COSLA to deliver a new pay offer to Scotland’s teachers that can get an agreement over the line.

“Once we have a revised offer in writing, it will be considered through the democratic structures of our union. It will be for members elected to our Salaries committee to consider any new offer, and for members elected to our Executive committee to then consider any implications for the current programme of strike action.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ms Bradley added, “We have made both COSLA and the Scottish Government aware of our democratic processes, and the timescale for the consideration of an offer. The EIS has made provision for special meetings of our Salaries and Executive Committees on Friday, should a new written offer be delivered for consideration.

“Ultimately, should a suitably improved offer be received that we can credibly put to our members, strike action would be suspended to allow for consultation, and it would then be for members to decide whether to accept that offer.”

In an update to members, the EIS stated:

Advertisement

Advertisement