Glasgow Science Centre announce exciting new August festival

The festival will take place on Saturday August 12

Glasgow Science Centre have announced a new family-friendly summer festival which is set to launch in the coming months.

The festival has been named ‘Freewheelin Fiesta’ and will include performances from Scottish music legends The Bluebells and BMX Bandits who shall also be joined by Zoe Bestel, Glasgow Barons and Stars from Spangled Cabaret on what is expected to be a fun-filled day.

There will be tasty food and driks on offer as well as science fun for the kids with the event taking place between 5-9pm which is likely to sell out and is a welcome addition to the action packed summer schedule which the city has to offer.