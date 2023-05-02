Scottish eighties pop legends play exclusive show for old friend

The band played a few tunes at their friends 60th birthday party at the weekend

The Bluebells played an exclusive set for their friend Arthur Haggerty on Friday evening which included their big hit ‘Young at Heart’ as well as songs from their brand new album.

It’s been a busy couple of weeks for the band who recently released their first album in almost 40 years with ‘ The Bluebells In the 21st Century’. Having not made a new album since the debut release of Sisters back in August 1984, they thought it was about time that they produced some new material.

The band had previously worked with Haggerty during Celtic’s centenary season as they were part of the wider Wullie Malloy Experience group and wanted to give their friend a party to remember.

Independent record label Last Night from Glasgow brought out Sisters a few years back which has to date been re-pressed six times which made the band realise that it was now time to do a new album with them having a different outlook on life since their previous release.

