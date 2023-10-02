Glasgow set to bring in parking permit charges based on car’s emissions

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Glasgow residents driving high polluting cars are set to pay more for parking permits – while motorists with ‘greener’ vehicles could pay less.

The proposal could see people driving ‘gas guzzler’ type vehicles charged the most – topped at £600 in the city centre. The highest annual fee currently stands at £328 – meaning some drivers could face nearly double the charge. Motorists with more environmentally friendly cars would shell out less and get a discount.

The potential carbon-based permits for people living in Glasgow’s 21 parking zones would impact 10,000 residents if they go-ahead. People living in the city centre would pay between £250 to £600 annually depending on the carbon emissions of their vehicles.

Outside the city centre it would range from £80 to £300 per vehicle per year. Five bandings for vehicles will be drawn up – based on carbon generated. The council said the move forms part of a drive to increase the use of cleaner, low emission vehicles across the city.

The scheme will use emissions- related information found in in a vehicle’s DVLA registration document. Councils in the London area are among local authorities to introduce the move.

A spokesman for the council said: “These proposals are in the initial stages and a full public consultation will be held in due course.

“The possible introduction of carbon-based parking permits was originally put forward in Glasgow’s Transport Strategy as a way to support a shift to more sustainable forms of transport. Reducing the carbon output from our transport network is vital if Glasgow is to achieve its target of net zero carbon by 2030.

“Parking permits have a part to play by ensuring limited road space is shared as equitably as possible and the use of vehicles doesn’t create barriers for other who wish to walk, wheel or cycle or travel by other more sustainable means.

“Almost half of Glasgow’s households don’t have access to a car and rely upon active travel or public transport to get about the city. The city’s approach to parking controls can have a direct bearing on how car use is managed, which can support the reliability of the bus system or encourage more people to cycle.

“Under the proposals the cars that produce the most carbon will pay the most for parking. Like any traffic-related charge, any income goes to support the parking system itself but also a range of roads, transportation and other environmental initiatives.”

The council said transport accounts for around a third of the 2.4 million tonnes of carbon currently produced by Glasgow every year with private cars responsible for the largest share of emissions.

The potential changes are currently subject to a traffic regulation order process, which will see the council share the proposals with professional drivers’ groups, such as blue light emergency services, hauliers and other motoring organisations. Community councils are also included in the process.