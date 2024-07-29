Glasgow shopping centre to offer free uniform label service ahead of new school year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Silverburn are offering a great free service for parents before kids head back to school

As parents and pupils gear up to go back to school, Glasgow’s leading shopping and leisure destination, Silverburn, is coming to the rescue with a free back to school label service.

Silverburn is partnering with Be Uniforms, a specialist embroiderer and labelling company, to offer free printed label strips for parents to iron on their kid’s uniform at home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The time-saving service will be available on Saturday (3 August) from 11am-5pm in the main atrium, next to Silverburn’s popular Flamingo Beach.

Supplied

The printed label strips are free however donations to Silverburn’s charity partner, Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity are welcomed.

David Pierotti, General Manager of Silverburn, said: “We understand that the back-to-school period is an expensive time for parents. At Silverburn, we’re continuingly looking for ways to help our guests economise with our accessible summer activities like Flamingo Beach.