Glasgow shopping centre to offer free uniform label service ahead of new school year
and live on Freeview channel 276
As parents and pupils gear up to go back to school, Glasgow’s leading shopping and leisure destination, Silverburn, is coming to the rescue with a free back to school label service.
Silverburn is partnering with Be Uniforms, a specialist embroiderer and labelling company, to offer free printed label strips for parents to iron on their kid’s uniform at home.
The time-saving service will be available on Saturday (3 August) from 11am-5pm in the main atrium, next to Silverburn’s popular Flamingo Beach.
The printed label strips are free however donations to Silverburn’s charity partner, Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity are welcomed.
David Pierotti, General Manager of Silverburn, said: “We understand that the back-to-school period is an expensive time for parents. At Silverburn, we’re continuingly looking for ways to help our guests economise with our accessible summer activities like Flamingo Beach.
“Lost school uniform can be such a headache, not to mention an unnecessary expense, so we hope our free label printing service will save parents stress and money down the line.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.