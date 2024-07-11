Glasgow Southside crematorium set to close for three months for renovation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Glasgow crematorium will be closed for three months from Monday for refurbishment.

Linn Crematorium, operated by Glasgow City Council, will shut to the public on July 15 to allow renovation work to start. More services will be held each day at the council’s other crematorium, Daldowie, during the closure.

Cllr Ruairi Kelly, SNP, convener for neighbourhood services and assets, said the council is “very sorry for any inconvenience” caused by the work.

He said memorial gardens — which can’t be accessed while the refurbishment is carried out — will be protected. The crematorium is expected to reopen in October, although some work on other parts of the complex will continue.

Electrical and heating systems within the B-listed building will be upgraded, while St Mungo’s and St Giles’ chapels and public areas are set to be redecorated.

Books of Remembrance will still be available for viewing at the office for Linn Cemetery.

The number of daily services at Daldowie — which recently underwent renovation — will be increased to help manage the closure of Linn, and funeral directors have been advised of the change.

Cllr Kelly said: “These are essential works that will make a significant difference to the quality of the facilities at Linn Crematorium.

“We are very sorry for any inconvenience caused by the temporary closure and we can assure families that memorial gardens will be protected during the forthcoming works.

“Facilities at our Daldowie Crematorium have been greatly improved by recent renovation work and we are confident we will see a similar improvement at Linn Crematorium once these works are complete.”