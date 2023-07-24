Glasgow Southside guesthouse application rejected after several objections

The council has received almost 90 objections from people in the local area

A couple who wanted to turn their Cardonald family home into a 15-bedroom guesthouse have had their proposal rejected after facing dozens of objections.

Mr and Mrs Raj Singh submitted a planning application to the local authority for the building at 2033 Paisley Road West to be extended in June but planning chiefs at Glasgow City Council have determined that the plans do not meet the council’s local development plan.

The proposals included a side and rear two-storey extension to the property to create the boarding house, which aimed to compete with similar businesses and small hotels in the area. The extensions would have been fitted with en suites and a kitchen and guests would have been welcomed by the couple as they arrived and offered breakfast as part of their stay.

Mr and Mrs Singh were also planning to hire two cleaners to work on a daily basis as well as a concierge that would double up as a service engineer and fix any problems that may arise. The applicants felt that the guest house would have an advantage over other properties as it would be fresh and new, offer the same if not more facilities at a competitive price just a few miles away from the city centre.

But the council’s planning department rejected the application last week following 87 objections from the local community including councillor Elaine McSporran, councillor Paul Carey and MSP Paul Sweeney. In their decision the council ruled that the extension would result in a loss of daylight to “habitable rooms” and overshadow the neighbouring garden.

There was also a lack of consideration made to parking, cycle infrastructure and pedestrian safety and the proposal would also see a “detrimental reduction” in usable private garden space.

