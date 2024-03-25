Glasgow Southside roads close for public access as BBC film new comedy show

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Roads near Bellahouston Park are to be closed to traffic this week at certain times due to a film crew descending on streets.

It is understood filming will take place for a mystery BBC comedy as Glasgow City Council confirms vehicle restrictions.

Sections of Erskine Avenue and Beech Avenue will be shut to all vehicles apart from emergency services or those given permission by the council. The name of the comedy show is unclear.

The BBC previously said new Scottish comedy Titans starring Gary Tank Commander’s Greg McHugh and Rab C Nesbitt’s Gregor Fisher would be shot in Glasgow and the north east.

Filming for brand new comedy Dinosaur has also taken place in the city recently, with road restrictions in Banavie Road, Hyndland Street and Caird Drive last year.

It is set to air on BBC Scotland and BBC Three next month and follows Nina, an autistic women in her 30s, who adores her life living with her sister and best friend Evie.

Various vehicle restrictions will be in force on March 26, 27 and 28.

Only emergency services or vehicles given permission by the council’s events section are exempt.

From 5pm to 9pm on March 27 there will be a “prohibition of vehicle movements” on Erskine Avenue between Nithsdale Road and Dalkeith Avenue.

Meanwhile on March 28 motorists will be prohibited from driving vehicles between 5pm and 9pm on Beech Avenue from Urrdale Road, northwards until it ends.

Other restrictions include no waiting, loading or unloading on Erskine Avenue between Nithsdale Road and Dalkeith Avenue from 3pm on March 26 to 9pm on March 27.

Roads around Bellahouston Park will shut this week while the BBC film a new comedy show

There is also to be prohibition on waiting, loading or unloading on Beech Avenue from Urrdale Road northwards from 3pm on March 27 until 9pm on March 28.