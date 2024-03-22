Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A popular Southside café announced its closure yesterday, Thursday March 21, as they plan to turn the space into a 'hidden gem' for creatives in Glasgow.

Bee's Knees Café on Bowman Street in Govanhill has announced its permanent closure - the coffee shop, popular for its commitment to showcasing art & photography exhibitions by local artists, will close down as they announce new plans for the 'cosy wee space'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Writing to their Facebook audience of over 1.8k followers, the Bee's Knees Café said: "As we bid farewell to our cherished customers and friends! It is with bittersweet emotions that we announce the closure of our cosy Bee's Knees Café as the coffee shop.

"While this chapter is coming to an end, the memories and connections we've made will forever hold a special place in our hearts. Thank you, dear customers and friends, for making the past five years an incredible and unforgettable experience. We will hold you in our hearts as we embark on new adventures, forever grateful for the love and support you have shown us.

"We want to express our heartfelt gratitude for five wonderful years of memories, laughter, and community. Something ends and new begins! We have exciting news: A New Creative Space is about to Enrich Our Community! Unveiling the mystery soon! We are transforming the Café space into a hidden creative gem."

The Bee's Knees Café on Bowman Street will permanently shut down to make way for a new creative space