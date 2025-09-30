Who’s Cafe? in Glasgow Southside has been listed for sale three months after it opened its doors.

Korean fried chicken spot Who’s Cafe? in Glasgow’s Southside has been listed for sale. Originally based in Paisley, the popular Renfrewshire café opened the sister location in Shawlands at 1133 Pollokshaws Road in June 2025.

However, despite the business growing, according to the listing - it has now been put up for sale on businessesforsale.com

The listing states: “Single frontage takeaway premises. Full extraction and takeaway / hot food permission. Clean, attractive fit out and a real blank slate of any type of cuisine. Owner is selling due to personal reasons, though the business is growing and has fantastic reviews.”

The food spot has generally been well received, it boasts a raiting of 4.6 from 19 Google reviews. Located close to Queen’s Park it is in a prime location.

Also mentioned in the listing for the unit, which sits in a high footfall site, is it’s adapatability for multiple types of cuisine. It has a basement level with walk in fridge & freezer.

Annual rent is £21,800 and the owner has set an asking Price of £35,000 but is open to offers for a quick sale.