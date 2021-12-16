Glasgow street flower sellers accused of being part of pickpocketing racket

Street flower sellers have been accused of being part of an organised pickpocketing racket in Glasgow.

Picture: Shutterstock

A nightclub director has warned people are being distracted and robbed by thieves when they come out of venues in the city.

Brain Fulton, director of Holdfast Entertainment Group, which owns the Cathouse Rock Club and the Garage, said: “We get real issues between 3am and 4am in the morning.

“The flower sellers come up and distract people. Their pockets are picked.”

Mr Fulton added: “People are coming out from an environment where it is dark with flashing lights and music into the street. At that point they are getting preyed on by these people. It seems to be gangs – bunches of people.”

Mr Fulton brought the problem up at last week’s Glasgow City Council licensing board meeting.

He said door staff have been highlighting the issue and have been making efforts to move on suspected offenders.

Board chair councillor Matt Kerr asked a police inspector to investigate the “pickpocketing issues.” Inspector Gareth Griffiths confirmed action would be taken to look into the matter.

Councillor Kerr, Labour, said it was “useful” to know about the issue and said the pickpocketing was news to him.

Earlier in the meeting, Mr Fulton told the licensing board the later 4am closure time for clubs is “a better way of doing things” and helps avoid massive queues at cloakrooms.