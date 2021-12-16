Police continue to appeal for information, as a number of public artworks have been stolen.

Around 12.45am on Monday 13 December, it was reported that two copper pine cone bollards located a McNeil Gardens in the Gorbals had been stolen ‘ by two men who put them into a vehicle and drove off.’

Further enquiries have established that a further seven pine cones, which are covered in copper casing, have been removed. The Police are unclear as to what has happened to these, but are investigating by reviewing CCTV in the area.

Nine pine cone bollards are missing. Picture: Police Scotland

Sergeant Gary Bone said: “We believe the pine cones may have been stolen so they can be stripped of their copper coating. I am appealing to people in the local community to get in touch with us as we work to establish what has happened to these structures. If anyone saw or heard anything suspicious around the time of the incident, please pass your information on.”