Plans submitted for 14-storey student accommodation in Glasgow city centre

An inefficient office block in Glasgow city centre could be demolished to make way for student accommodation according to plans submitted to the council.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new 14-storey student accommodation project could see around 250 new units built in Glasgow city centre, if plans are approved.

The building at 38 Cadogan Street in the city centre does not meet modern energy requirements for commercial tenants, with Savills who are acting on behalf of Bankfoot APAM, concluding that the best course of action is to demolish the building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The proposals would see a 14-storey PBSA | Google Maps

The planning statement reads: “The existing building, which is now over 35 years old, fails to meet modern ESG requirements of prospective tenants. It would require considerable investment to improve the energy performance of both the external envelope and mechanical/electrical plant in line with modern occupier sustainability requirements.

“The cost of such upgrades are not balanced by prevailing market conditions and rental values in Glasgow, coupled with the fact that the building has a deep plan configuration that does not meet modern amenity standards. As detailed within the planning application submission, this configuration further limits conversion opportunities to alternative uses.

“Having undertaken a comprehensive design-led and market informed analysis, it is proposed to optimise the site via the careful redevelopment for purpose built student accommodation (‘PBSA’).”

The proposals for the new 14 storey development would see 259 student bedrooms or units consisting of 226 self-contained single person studios, 9 dual occupancy studios, 24 cluster units and 14 accessible studios. It would also see space for 130 double stacked bikes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new development would be double the current building size - which was built in 1989. The office block replaced Robert Brown Ltd's bonded warehouse, which was demolished as Glasgow sought to modernise areas of the city centre.

It is expected that a decision will be made by Friday 21 November 2025.