Glasgow Subway announces ticket price increases in the New Year

The travel operator have announced changes to Subway fares at the beginning of 2025

It has been announced that Subway fares are set to increase in the new year by 5p for an adult Single journey (making it £1.65 using a Smartcard and £1.85 for a single-use ticket).

An adult Daily fare using a Smartcard will increase 10p to £3.20. An adult Return fare with a disposable ticket will be £3.50 and a Daily disposable ticket will now be £4.45.

Adult Subway Season tickets also see an increase with an adult seven-day ticket now £14 when bought online or £15 when bought in stations. The 28-day season ticket will now be £53.50 when purchased online or £58 when purchased in stations; the six-month ticket increases £5 to £265 online or £285 in stations; and the adult annual ticket increases £485 online or £500 in station.

SPT have also confirmed that prices for Child Subway season tickets are unchanged, starting from as little as £6.50 for a seven-day ticket bought online. Passengers using Subway Pay-As-You-Go credit on a Smartcard continue to get the best prices available, including all-day travel for a capped price of £3.20.

Park and Ride (including return Subway travel) increases 20p to £7.90 in the new year. Short-term parking only at any of the Subway’s three park and ride sites – Bridge Street, Shields Road, and Kelvinbridge will increase 5p for 30mins and will now be £1.05; parking for one hour will increase £2.05; and for two hours will be £3.10.

The Park & Ride seven-day season ticket will now be £37; the Park & Ride 28-day season ticket will be £139; Park & Ride six-month season ticket will be £695; and Park & Ride annual season ticket will be £1,230.

A spokesperson for SPT said: "All increases were approved by the SPT Partnership Board."

The price increases come into effect from Thursday 2 January 2025.