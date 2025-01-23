Glasgow Subway issues Storm Eowyn update after city hit with red weather warning

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The services could be altered on Friday due to Storm Eowyn

Glasgow Subway have issued an update after Glasgow has been hit with a red weather warning for Friday 24 January.

The Subway will still be running as normal, but the operator says that their priority is the safety of customers and staff so may have to have to adapt to the situation.

ScotRail have already suspended all services on Friday as they have said they will not be safe to operate passenger services due to the forecast weather conditions across Scotland.

Glasgow Subway

A spokesperson said: “With the move to a severe red weather warning issued for tomorrow, SPT’s first priority is the safety of customers, and our staff travelling to and from work for the beginning and end of shifts and being able to work in a safe environment.

"We are currently considering all information available and linking with other operators.

"We will continue to monitor the situation throughout the day and any changes amends to service will be updated to the public through our usual social media channels.”

The Met Office issued an upgraded red warning for Storm Éowyn, which is expected to arrive in Scotland early tomorrow morning (Friday, 24 January), bringing extremely high winds, with gusts reaching 100mph in some parts.

The red warning will be in place from 10.00am to 17.00pm and covers central Scotland, Tayside, Fife, south west Scotland, Lothian, Borders, and Strathclyde. There is also an amber warning for wind across the rest of the country and a yellow warning for snow covering much of the highlands.

Extremely high winds can lead to trees and other debris falling onto the tracks, making conditions unsafe to operate trains. This could also lead to trains being trapped on the network and impacts recovery times due to the expected road conditions.