Glasgow Subway respond to passenger issues with "shoogly" trains

Glasgow Subway passengers have noticed that the new fleet of trains appear to shake a lot more which the subway hope to be able to fix

Glasgow Subway has responded to claims made by passengers about “shoogly trains” on the system.

A new fleet of subway trains were first introduced into the system in December 2023 but they have already faced several issues. Last month, the famed 1980 Metro-Cammell trains operated for the very last time on the network as the old fleet was completely replaced.

It had previously been reported that the new trains were running slower than the old fleet meaning that Glaswegians were experiencing the same journey time as those living in the city over 120 years ago. When new trains were introduced in 1990, the journey time to complete one loop was cut to 24 minutes - it has now returned to 30 minutes.

SPT Subway

One of the other complaints which passengers have had is how “shoogly” the trains are as they seem to shake a lot more than the previous trains.