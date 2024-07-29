Glasgow Subway respond to passenger issues with "shoogly" trains
and live on Freeview channel 276
Glasgow Subway has responded to claims made by passengers about “shoogly trains” on the system.
A new fleet of subway trains were first introduced into the system in December 2023 but they have already faced several issues. Last month, the famed 1980 Metro-Cammell trains operated for the very last time on the network as the old fleet was completely replaced.
It had previously been reported that the new trains were running slower than the old fleet meaning that Glaswegians were experiencing the same journey time as those living in the city over 120 years ago. When new trains were introduced in 1990, the journey time to complete one loop was cut to 24 minutes - it has now returned to 30 minutes.
One of the other complaints which passengers have had is how “shoogly” the trains are as they seem to shake a lot more than the previous trains.
Responding to someone asking a question about “shoogling”, Glasgow Subway said: “Hi. Following customer feedback, we are currently looking at a piece of work to retrofit dampers to new trains which should help mitigate against some of the shoogle, however our Victorian tunnel system will always have its unique twists and turns to navigate. Thanks.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.