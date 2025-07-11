A planned three-day strike on the Glasgow Subway for this weekend has been called off as Scotland's biggest music festival gets underway.

A three-day strike on the Glasgow Subway has been called off. Unite held three days of action last month and had announced another round to coincide with 50,000 fans travelling each day to TRNSMT festival at Glasgow Green.

The strikes were due to a dispute between the union and Subway operator Strathclyde Partnership for Transport. Unite confirmed that an interim deal has been backed by workers on the Subway bringing strike action to an end.

Industrial action involving around 100 SPT workers was scheduled for Friday (11 July), Saturday (12 July) and Sunday (13 July). An enhanced interim offer made by SPT on Tuesday has now been backed by Unite’s members after a previous offer was rejected.

Unite say the deal will deliver an increase in basic pay, allowances, sick pay and overtime rates along with a commitment by SPT to enter into negotiations on the future terms and conditions of workers in line with the subway modernisation plan. The overall cost of the interim deal to SPT is estimated to be around £245,000 per annum and the enhancements are in addition to the four per cent COSLA pay award.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite’s members should be applauded for remaining strong and taking the brave stance of industrial action to get a better deal from SPT. Pay and allowances have all been significantly improved alongside a commitment by SPT to address the future working conditions of Glasgow’s subway system.”

Andrew Brown, Unite industrial officer, said: “Unite has delivered a good win for our SPT members. The interim deal addresses a number of the outstanding concerns that we have over working conditions and rates of pay. We now have a route to a lasting agreement on the subway system and we are pleased that SPT meaningfully engaged with the union to bring the strike action to an end.”