Glasgow taxi driver keeps licence after “collision” with a cyclist

A Glasgow cab driver convicted over a collision with a cyclist has been allowed to keep his licence after claiming the car was stopped at the time of the incident and the man simply fell off.

JPI Media

Khurram Janjua kept his licence during a hearing of the Glasgow City Council licensing and regulatory committee this week when councillors heard about the incident.

MrJanjua was fined £375 and handed four penalty points at Glasgow Justice of the Peace court last year for driving with undue care and attention.

Police put forward a representation at the meeting to make the committee aware of the conviction.

Lawyer Aamer Anwar, representing married father Mr Janjua, said his client is a “fit and proper person to hold a private hire driver’s licence.”

Describing Mr Janjua’s encounter with the cyclist, Mr Anwar said it took place at a zebra crossing on St Andrew’s Drive during a busy time.

Mr Anwar: “He was stationary – a cyclist cut in from the right hand side and fell in front of the car.

“When the cyclist got up Mr Janjua got out of his car. He immediately blamed Mr Janjua.”

Mr Anwar described how the cyclist asked for £40 and Mr Janjua stated he would call the police. But the cyclist left the scene and Mr Janjua later received a letter to attend court.

Describing his client’s appearance in the dock, Mr Anwar said: “He went to court on the matter. He advised me that he is disgruntled with the solicitor but advises we can’t go into the details. He has a conviction that carries.”

Mr Anwar added: “He apologises for his actions. He states that he made a mistake and has learned his lesson.”

Committee convenor Councillor Alex Wilson said: “He should have acted more responsibly and called the police straight away.”

Saying he had difficulty believing the scenario, Councillor Connelly said: “There is no reason for the cyclist to take this as far to the police and then court – considering there is no real benefit to them.”

Mr Anwar said: “We can’t speculate as to why the cyclist would go to the police. However what I would say in over 25 years of being involved in the law, I’m more than aware of miscarriages of justice taking place in this city and across Scotland.”

He said the financial cost of appealing the conviction is impossible for Mr Janjua because of costs.

The committee renewed Mr Janjua’s private hire car drivers’ licence for three years.