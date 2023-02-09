A Glasgow Police inspector said:“It is not a common thing. I haven’t heard of it. “

Thieves stole “absolutely everything” from a man’s home in Glasgow – even taking the carpets.

They raided the housing association property last Thursday in the south of the city, a council meeting heard.

A staff member at Glen Oaks housing association said: “We had an incident yesterday where one of our tenants had advised his house had been completely cleared of absolutely everything – like a burglary. They even stole the carpets out of the house.”

She told the Newlands Auldburn area partnership on Friday: “We had one of these before about a year and a half ago and we were told that if people owe money for drugs, for example, they are going in and clearing everything out of the house – down to their toothbrush if it is a drug debt.”

She asked Police Inspector Scott Simpson at the meeting if it was “common?”

The Inspector said: “It is not a common thing. I haven’t heard of it. “

He said there is a clear distinction between those settling a drugs debt and a housebreaking.

He added: “As always I would encourage people to get in touch with us if they have any such issues.”

Glen Oaks housing association rents properties in Arden, Darnley and Pollok.

The housing association and Police Scotland were contacted for comment.

The Glen Oaks housing association home was completely emptied, with the thieves not even leaving the carpet for the resident

Inspector Simpson also told the meeting there has been an increase in the theft of high value motor vehicles in and around the Newlands area – particularly using relay theft. Criminals use technology to carry out the keyless car theft.

Police Scotland advice includes keeping car keys or fobs in a safe place ideally away from open Crview and away from the vehicle’s proximity, if possible within a signal blocker pouch.