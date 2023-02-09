Opening this weekend, walking into the new restaurant is like stumbling into a street food alley in the back streets of Tokyo!

Ramen Dayo is opening its second Glasgow restaurant on Argyle Street in Finnieston this Saturday, February 11.

Beginning as a pop-up in a traditional yatai ramen cart in a small alleyway by Glasgow Central station in December 2016, Ramen Dayo quickly gained local popularity and moved into Ashton Lane in Glasgow’s West End in 2018. The popular upstairs restaurant on Ashton Lane proved even more popular and the Japanese eatery has had a loyal following ever since.

Now they’re going back to their roots - a late night restaurant in the ‘Yōkochō style’, reminesent of an street food and drink alley; the interior almost looks like something you would stumble upon in the back streets of Tokyo.

The restaurant is much bigger than their sister location near Hillhead, and spans over 3 levels, with operators promising that each area of the restaurant sure to give you a different feel each time you visit. A selection of vintage enamel signs and light boxes have been imported all the way from Japan, reminiscent of the Shōwa era, and neon signs will light up every corner of the restaurant, adding to the downtown feel.

Downstairs has been transformed into a traditional izakaya style private dining area - the first izakaya-style private dining experience in Glasgow - with 3 separate rooms, sitting up to 10 people. This downstairs area will be available to hire out to larger parties of up to 20 people.

The opening food menu will be the same as Ramen Dayo’s sister restaurant on Ashton Lane, with regular specials and seasonal menu rotation to follow. The nine-strong ramen menu will sit alongside a selection of rice bowls, sides, gyozas and homemade Japanese sweet treats and desserts, with ingredients retaining Ramen Dayo’s focus on quality and provenance.

The front exterior of Ramen Dayo on Sauchiehall Street set to open this Saturday, February 11