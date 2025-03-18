Glasgow to be warmer than Barcelona and Ibiza later this week
Temperatures are set to soar in Glasgow on Friday with forecasters predicting sunny highs of 17-18°C. Temperatures here will be higher than Barcelona and Ibiza to begin the weekend.
There will be plenty of opportunity to find a spot in one of the city’s beer gardens or enjoy some alfresco dining.
However, the warm weather isn’t expected to last into the weekend as the forecast for Saturday and Sunday is to be overcast with some light rain on Saturday morning. It might be a bit too early for Scotland fans to look out their shorts before heading along to Hampden Park on Sunday as Steve Clarke’s Scotland side take on Greece in a Nation’s League play-off tie.
Weather Forecast for Glasgow
Tonight:
This evening will be dry and clear. Then the rest of the night will be clear and cold with a widespread frost, sharp across Argyll. Minimum temperature -3 °C.
Wednesday:
After a chilly start all parts will have a dry day with plenty of sunshine. Maximum temperature 11 °C.
Outlook for Thursday to Saturday:
Dry, bright and warmer on Thursday and Friday. Becoming unsettled on Saturday with occasional rain.
