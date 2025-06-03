Bun-sgoil Ghàidhlig a’ Challtainn - Calton Gaelic Primary School - will become the fourth Gaelic primary school in Glasgow with space for a total of 416 pupils.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Deputy First Minister and Cabinet Secretary for Economy and Gaelic Kate Forbes confirmed additional investment to complete the refurbishment and extension of the former St James’ Primary School building to establish Bun-sgoil Ghàidhlig a’ Challtainn. The funding is part of a £2.4m package to support Gaelic schools and cultural initiatives across Scotland. Census statistics from 2022 showed that 17,380 people in Glasgow had some Gaelic skills, an increase of 7911 people from 2011.

Kate Forbes said: “This school will build on the encouraging surge we have seen in the number of Gaelic speakers and learners in Glasgow and support the language’s growth into the future. Gaelic medium education enriches communities and offers good value for money by providing better grade averages across all qualification levels despite costs being no greater than average.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To support Gaelic’s growth across Scotland, we are providing an additional £5.7 million for Gaelic initiatives this year. We are also progressing the Scottish Languages Bill which, if passed by MSPs, will introduce measures to strengthen the provision of Gaelic education.”

Alison Richardson, headteacher of Bun-sgoil Ghàidhlig a’ Challtainn, said: “With Gaelic medium education continuing to flourish in Glasgow, our pupils and parents are excited and proud to be moving Bun-sgoil Ghàidhlig a’ Challtainn into its very own repurposed school located in the East End.

“We look forward to supporting Gaelic’s growth in the Calton area, where many spoke it in the past, and for the school to become a real focal point and asset to the local community.”

A council report issued in March said the building is expected to be occupied in October 2026. Pupils are currently being taught at North Kelvinside Primary. The Scottish Government initially approved £17.6m as part of an overall project budget of £23.8m for the new school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are expected to be 12 classrooms and two general purpose rooms, reusing the original classroom spaces. A multi-use games area will be provided too. An extension, to be built on what was the original playground, is also planned. It will include an assembly hall, kitchen and a drama and performance classroom.

The planning application says: “With St James’ fulfilling the requirements for Glasgow’s fourth Gaelic medium school, the project presents a vital lifeline for one of Calton’s most significant heritage assets and may play a part in energising regeneration of other historic assets in the area.” The new Gaelic school will join Glendale Primary School in the south and Govan Gaelic Primary School and Glasgow Gaelic School in the west.

The school, built in 1885, was used until 2009 when remaining pupils were moved to Alexandra Parade Primary.