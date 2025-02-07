Glasgow 'tourist tax' set to launch as Glaswegians asked for input

A formal consultation on Glasgow’s proposed visitor levy opens today, Friday, 7 February, 2025

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the next 12 weeks, the city wants Glaswegians to have their say on plans, which would see tourists and other visitors pay an additional 5% on price of overnight accommodation.

People taking part in the online consultation are also being asked how cash raised by such a levy should be spent in order to support and grow the city’s tourist and visitor sectors, while also delivering benefits for communities and citizens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Glasgow has already carried out informal consultation on the potential introduction of a levy, working with stakeholders from the city’s hotel and hospitality trade to develop the proposals on which views are now being sought.

A final decision will be taken by councillors later this year, with a report on consultation findings forming a key part of the information considered by members.

Deputy Council Leader Cllr Richard Bell said: “We think there is a strong case for a visitor levy - which means people who enjoy what our city has to offer, but who do not pay local taxes, are asked to contribute alongside citizens.

“Many Glaswegians will already be familiar with this sort of charge, which is very common abroad.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Glasgow’s proposal is for a 5% levy on the cost of overnight accommodation, such as hotel rooms. Working with the trade, it is suggested 1.5% of the amount collected by operators is returned to them to cover administrative costs

Based on the average room rate in Glasgow, this equates to £4.29 per night. Net income is expected to be between £11.2m and £11.4m.

Cllr Bell said: “We know there will be a range of views on the potential introduction of a levy – and, in particular, on how the money raised should be used. That is exactly why consultation is such an important part of this process.

“However, it is also important to recognise that the council has already carried out significant additional engagement with the trade and other stakeholders, which has shaped the current proposals.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The earliest a levy could be in place is during 2027, with national legislation requiring local authorities to observe an 18-month implementation period.

There are limited exemptions proposed – meaning people using overnight accommodation due to circumstances including homelessness, domestic abuse and claiming asylum would not pay the levy. People receiving specific disability benefits would initially pay the levy, but be reimbursed.