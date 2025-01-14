Glasgow Uni outlines plans to revitalise West End car park with student accommodation
Plans to replace car parking in Glasgow’s West End with new student accommodation have been proposed by Glasgow University. The proposal would see the council managed Lilybank Gardens car park replaced in order to “address the shortage of the appropriate student housing close to campus”.
According to the proposal, “the University is exploring plans to transform Lilybank Gardens. This project aims to redevelop the existing hardstanding area, currently used for parking, into a sympathetic, inclusive, student-centred hub, featuring modern accommodation and accessible public spaces.
The buildings would include pedestrian pathways allowing easy transition between Ashton Lane and Cresswell Lane. Glasgow University said that the revitalisation would enhance the local environment, improve student living conditions, and contribute to the growth and vibrancy of the West End community.
Project details state that: “The current design principles aim to pay homage to the historic homes that once stood on the site, reimagining the area and linking it with the surrounding tenements, townhouses and active lane culture.
“The development will restore key frontages to Lilybank Gardens and Great George Lane, transforming the car park into a lively and integrated space for the University and wider community.”
The parking area at Lilybank Gardens resulted from the demolition of historical tenements and townhouses in the area.
