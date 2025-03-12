Glasgow drama school named one of top 10 institutions in the world for arts

The Royal Conservatoire of Scotland (RCS) has once again retained its position as one of the world's top ten institutions to study the performing arts, according to prestigious global rankings published today (Wednesday 12 March 2025).

Glasgow’s RCS holds its number six spot in the QS World University Rankings by Subject. It’s the ninth time it has been placed in the top ten since the ranking was established in 2016.

Established in 1847, the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland is a global leader in performing arts education and one of only a few institutions worldwide to offer degree programmes across the performing and production arts.

The variety of artistic disciplines at RCS, and a vibrant global community of students from around 60 countries, cultivates creativity and collaboration, where the next generation develops its craft in everything from classical and traditional music, opera, jazz and musical theatre to acting, ballet, film, education and production arts, management and technology.

Notable alumni include actors Ncuti Gatwa, James McAvoy, Jack Lowden, Sam Heughan, Laura Donnelly, Alan Cumming and David Tennant; internationally acclaimed mezzo-sopranos Karen Cargill and Catriona Morison; multi-award-winning classical guitarist Sean Shibe; Mercury Prize-nominated jazz pianist Fergus McCreadie; Oscar-nominated 1917 screenwriter Krysty Wilson-Cairns and Nicola Killean OBE, Scotland’s Children and Young People Commissioner.

Professor Jeffrey Sharkey, Principal of the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, said: “In an era where the arts and arts education face increasing challenges, this recognition celebrates the commitment of our students, staff, supporters and alumni who contribute so much to the life and success of RCS.

“I deeply appreciate RCS being recognised by peers worldwide as one of the top ten institutions for performing arts education. This reflects the respect and influence Scotland’s national conservatoire has within and outwith its borders as well as the extraordinary talent, dedication and creativity that define our community.

“RCS champions artistic excellence, innovation and inclusion and finds creative ways to knit these strands together. We strongly believe that the arts are not a luxury, but that they are vital to the fabric of society – they inspire, challenge and transcend boundaries.”

The QS World University Rankings portfolio is the world’s most popular source of comparative data about university performance. QS uses five key metrics to compile the subject rankings including reputation, which is based on the responses of more than 240,000 employers and academics.

Students of the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland train and work alongside award-winning faculty and visiting artists, including violinist Nicola Benedetti CBE (RCS’s Honorary President); Master of the King’s Music Errollyn Wallen CBE, Visiting Professor of Composition; voice teacher Nadine George; actor Giles Havergal CBE; television writer and director Jed Mercurio OBE; composer Sir James MacMillan OBE and Visiting Professor of Conducting, Martyn Brabbins.

Partnerships at local, national and international levels advance the experience and knowledge of students and RCS works with a wide range of professional and strategic partners, including the BBC, all of Scotland’s national performing arts companies, Gleneagles, The King’s Foundation at Dumfries House and Shakespeare’s Globe.

In addition, RCS teaches more than 3,000 part-time learners every year through its Junior Conservatoire and lifelong learning departments.

The Royal Conservatoire of Scotland is committed to making performing and production arts education accessible to people from all backgrounds by breaking down barriers and challenging boundaries through award-winning Fair Access initiatives and community partnerships.

RCS is also an important and active part of the cultural landscape of Scotland, delivering a high-quality programme of more than 500 performances a year, making it one of Scotland’s busiest performance venues.

View the QS World University Rankings by Subject topuniversities.com/subject-rankings.