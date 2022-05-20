Glasgow University strike: Staff ‘threatened with pay cut’ ahead of marking boycott

The latest action from University staff is due to go ahead next week.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Earlier this year staff at a Glasgow walked out in a dispute over pensions. They were among workers at 44 universities, including eight in Scotland.

Now a marking boycott is set to take place from 23 May and concerns have been raised that this will lead to degree results and graduations being affected.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Protestors and Members of the University and College Union (UCU) during their rally in Glasgow, at the start of their 10 days of industrial action over pay, pensions and working conditions. Picture date: Monday February 14, 2022.

The University and College Union (UCU) has also claimed that the University have been ‘intimiated’ staff by threatened them with a 30% pay cut, regardless of whether they’re planning on taking part in the boycott.

Tweets from the Union show extracts from a letter sent to staff detailing that notice has been given of the boycott or action short of strike (ASOS) and the apparent pay cut.

What is the dispute about?

The University and College Union (UCU) argues that university leaders have failed staff and students.

The union says it is looking to force the hand of university employers in an attempt to improve working conditions, workplace equality, falling pay and claims of a decade of cuts to staff pensions.

What information is available for students?

The Univeristy of Glasgow student website has information on the marking boycott. A post reads: “The University branch of University and College Union (UCU) has informed the University that it will be taking part in further industrial action which will take the form of an assessment and marking boycott from 23 May.

“At this stage we do not know how many colleagues will choose not to mark assessments and exam scripts, but only a small minority of staff participated in previous rounds of action. The last exam in our current Spring diet is on 24 May (apart from a small number in professional subjects that occur after this date).

“We know that our student community has already experienced significant disruption due to the pandemic and previous strike action and we are very sorry for this. Please be assured that we are doing everything we can to minimise the impact of any future industrial action. Support services and advice will continue to be available.”

What have Glasgow University said?

A UofG spokesperson said: “The University has contingency plans in place and will do everything it can to protect students from any further industrial action taken by the UCU. We will ensure that students graduate on time or progress to the next stage of their degree programmes.”