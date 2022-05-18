Eusebi Deli to open new cafe and bakery in west end

The popular Italian restaurant and deli will open a new venue in the west end.

Fans of Eusebi Deli will be delighted to know that they’re opening a second venue in the west end.

Signs have just gone up on the new cafe, which is located in the new ARC research building in Glasgow University.

Eusebi deli, Park Road in Glasgow

Eusebi Café and Bakery, the newest venture from the family team behind the original Deli and Restaurant venue on Park Road, is set to open in June.

Situated in the heart of this world-class research hub, and a stone’s throw from the west end’s well-known attractions like Kelvingrove Park and Gallery, the new café and bakery will offer a ‘light’ version of Eusebi’s much-loved food and drink offering.

Initially opening to both the public and the University community from Monday to Friday, it is hoped that later in the year, Eusebi’s Café & Bakery will extend its opening hours to evenings and weekends, too.

Customers will be able to enjoy the full range from Eusebi’s own bakery, freshly made sandwiches and salad dishes, Italian coffee with locally-sourced Mossgiel Organic Milk and other cold and hot drinks. The venue will also offer some other best sellers to take home like many of Eusebi’s own fresh pasta products, including “Yesterday’s Lasagna” as well as vegetarian and vegan options.

Eusebi Deli was opened in the Shettleston and become an institution for over 40 years. A move to the west end was planned for about seven years before the deli finally opened its doors in 2016 on Park Road.

Loved by celebrities - Nigella Lawson was introduced to Eusebi’s via Janey Godley when she was on tour last year - the eatery has become a much-loved institution for its contemporary menu inspired by the family’s heritage.

Giovanna Eusebi, owner of Eusebi’s, said: “It is a pleasure and privilege to be announcing the news of our new café bakery at the ARC – it is an incredible place, and we are so proud to be playing our own small part in fuelling world-changing research.

“This partnership has come very naturally to us as many of our own values align directly with those of the University of Glasgow. Serving our community and sustainability is at the heart of everything we do, and what we will endeavour to deliver within this new venue.

“Located not far from the sights of the West End, and directly overlooking Kelvingrove Park, Eusebi Café and Bakery at the ARC will also be a place where customers can pop in and pick up a coffee and light bite on the move.

“We so look forward to welcoming customers old and new, researchers, academics and more to our new venue this May.”