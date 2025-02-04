Glasgow Weather: Met Office issues yellow weather warning for rain in Glasgow

Glaswegians are facing heavy downpours throughout the morning as the city has been issued with a yellow weather warning

A yellow weather warning for heavy rainfall has been issued by the Met Office across Glasgow this morning (Tuesday).

There will be heavy downfalls of rain throughout the morning which may cause flooding and cause disruption on the roads with the warning being in place until 1pm this afternoon after being issued last night. The yellow warning covers from Dumfries and Wigtown all the way up to Glasgow and Stirling with Greenock also being issued with the warning.

Glasgow train services have already been effected by the wet weather this morning as as speed restrictions have been placed on services operating between Glasgow Central and Wemyss Bay, Glasgow Central to Carlisle via Dumfries and Glasgow Queen Street to Oban/Mallaig.

A Met Office statement said: "Persistent rain, heavy at times, during Monday night will continue into Tuesday morning. Accumulations of 30 mm are expected widely across the warning area with 40 to 60 mm falling over hills. Rain will clear from the west during Tuesday afternoon."