Glasgow Weather: Thunderstorms expected as Met Office issues weather warning
The Met Office has issued Yellow Warnings for thunderstorms in central Scotland, including Lanarkshire, as rain continues in Glasgow this evening. Showers will continue overnight and skies will remain generally cloudy.
Tomorrow morning will be cloudy with a few occasional showers. In the afternoon, some sunny spells will develop, however, the showers could turn a little heavier for some and thunderstorms could reach Lanarkshire.
Thursday is expected to see a mix of sunny spells, areas of cloud and scattered showers moving southwards. On Friday, it looks set to become more settled, with partly cloudy skies and just the chance of the odd light shower in the morning. A dry and warmer day is forecast on Saturday, with a good deal of sunshine throughout the day.
This Evening and Tonight:
Argyll staying cloudy, misty and damp this evening. Further south a mixture of clear intervals and heavy showers, these turning lighter overnight as it becomes overcast once more. Minimum temperature 11 °C.
Wednesday:
Cloud breaking up then some sunny intervals, becoming warm. Scattered heavy, possibly thundery showers then breaking out over Lanarkshire by afternoon and lasting into the evening. Largely dry elsewhere. Maximum temperature 19 °C.
Sunny intervals and showers on Thursday then dry and sunny on Friday and on Saturday.
