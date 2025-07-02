Glasgow Weather: The latest weekend weather forecast as showers expected

The weather forecast for the first weekend of July in Glasgow

Tonight, any daytime showers will die out and cloud will dissipate, leaving it dry with plenty of clear spells for a time. During the early hours, further cloud will edge in from the west.

Tomorrow will become an unsettled and rather cloudy day with frequent showers, these locally thundery in the afternoon, but there will still be a few sunny breaks in between. Moderate winds.

Friday will be overcast and windy with outbreaks of blustery rain persisting throughout. Remaining cloudy on Saturday with further spells of rain, but cloud breaking up to reveal some sunny spells later in the day. Sunday looks to see plenty of cloud and scattered showers flowing in from the north-west. Cooler than average for the time of year.

Glasgow Weekend Weather Forecast

Cloudy with showery rain spreading east Thursday.

This Evening and Tonight:

Any showers dying out this evening, otherwise dry with some late sunshine. Clouding over from the west in the early hours with some showery rain reaching the west later. Minimum temperature 7 °C.

Thursday:

A few bright or sunny spells in the east and south otherwise a rather cloudy day with showery rain spreading from the west. Maximum temperature 18 °C.

Outlook for Friday to Sunday:

Cloudy on Friday with rain, heavy at times across Argyll. Further rain at times on Saturday, this mostly across Argyll. Remaining unsettled on Sunday with scattered showers.

Meanwhile the UK long range forecast for the start of July says that it will likely be a fairly cool and showery start to next week. Showers will tend to focus on northern and eastern areas of the UK, while parts of the south and west again become largely dry.

Through the rest of the week any rain will tend to focus on the north or northwest of the UK, with the south becoming predominantly dry. Temperatures are likely to remain close to, perhaps a little below average initially. However toward the following weekend there are signs that temperatures will begin to trend up, becoming warm or very warm once again, especially across southern parts of the UK, but perhaps more widely as we head toward the middle of July.