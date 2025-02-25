A Great Western Road coffee shop has been listed for sale, with buyers offered an ‘attractive’ opportunity.

A 50 cover coffee shop on Great Western Road in Glasgow has been listed for sale, following a change in circumstance for its owner.

West End Coffee House & Bakery operates out from Glasgow’s West End and has had £100,000 spent on refits in the last two years. Now, it can be bought for offers over £59,500.

The sale would be on a leasehold basis, with its rental price set at £27,500 + VAT.

Scottish Business Agency said: “West End Coffee House & Bakery is a turn-key and trading cafe business in the heart of Glasgow’s West End.”

“Over £100,000 spent on a refit within the last 2 years.”

The space is described as being in prime location to benefir from future investment by Glasgow University, bringing more students into the area.

Scottish Business Agency added: “The premises features double glass frontage on an extremely busy section of Great Western Road. Table/chair seating, attractive window cake display, and small kitchen to the left.

“There is a staffroom to the rear and multiple storage areas. The rear of the property also features a small upper level, featuring small rooms which could be used as office space.”