'Impressive size' Great Western Road coffee shop listed for sale
A 50 cover coffee shop on Great Western Road in Glasgow has been listed for sale, following a change in circumstance for its owner.
West End Coffee House & Bakery operates out from Glasgow’s West End and has had £100,000 spent on refits in the last two years. Now, it can be bought for offers over £59,500.
The sale would be on a leasehold basis, with its rental price set at £27,500 + VAT.
Scottish Business Agency said: “West End Coffee House & Bakery is a turn-key and trading cafe business in the heart of Glasgow’s West End.”
“Over £100,000 spent on a refit within the last 2 years.”
The space is described as being in prime location to benefir from future investment by Glasgow University, bringing more students into the area.
Scottish Business Agency added: “The premises features double glass frontage on an extremely busy section of Great Western Road. Table/chair seating, attractive window cake display, and small kitchen to the left.
“There is a staffroom to the rear and multiple storage areas. The rear of the property also features a small upper level, featuring small rooms which could be used as office space.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.